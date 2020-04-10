Saudi-Russia oil deal threatened as Mexico won't approve cuts

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The price of oil fell drastically after one country endangered an agreement for a record production cut.

Saudi Arabia and Russia came to an agreement after spending more than 9 hours of talks via a video link, but Mexico refused to participate in the cuts and left the meeting without approving the deal, according to Bloomberg.

The group called OPEC+ won’t cut output without Mexico’s participation.

U.S. crude is trading down 9 percent, or $2.33 at $22.76. Brent crude is down 4 percent, or $1.36 at $31.48.

The tentative agreement was to cut production by about 10 million barrels a day in May and June, according to delegates.

Saudi Arabia and Russia would each take output down to about 8.5 million a day, with all members agreeing to cut supply by 23 percent.

The deal should have been able to turn attention on Friday to a meeting of the group of 20 energy ministers.

Mexico is prepared to cut production by 100,000 barrels a day, but that is nowhere near the 400,000 barrels a day proposed by the group, according to Bloomberg.

Prices have tumbled by half this year as demand has plummeted due to the coronavirus.