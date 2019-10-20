San Diego luxury: Multimillion-dollar homes in SoCal

Known for its mild climate and harbor views, San Diego life includes beaches and a zoo that’s considered the best in the world.

Whether frolicking in the gas lamp district or traveling internationally a few miles away into Tijuana Mexico, here are some of the top homes that have hit the market in the SoCal city, courtesy Compass real estate:

$5,195,000

3 bedroom

3 bathroom

1 half bathroom

2,800 + sq. feet

Described as “sitting above surrounding homes,” Compass listing agent Brett Combs notes the outdoor spaces and Pacific Ocean views at this home in Del Mar, a mere 20 miles from downtown San Diego.

With plenty of windows to peek outside, he says the home’s position makes it a perfect space to see both the sunrise and sunset.

$6,999,999

5 bedroom

6 bathroom

1 half bathroom

8,200 sq. feet

Waterfront living south of downtown San Diego is achieved on this property, where Compass listing agent Katherine Pounds explains it’s one of a few homes “to dock your 80 – 100’ yacht,” and any other water toys.

Calling it “one of the largest slips in the Cays,” the space includes a full wet bar complete with an ice maker.

$7,500,000

4 bedroom

4 bathroom

4,000 + sq. feet

About 25 miles north of San Diego, this home sits on a historic parcel.

According to Compass listing agent Jon Granston, it’s one of a few properties within the 915-acre San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve.

The reserve protects more than 700 species of plants and animals.

$10,450,000

11 bedroom

10 bathroom

2 half bathrooms

16,600 + sq. feet

A quick 20-minute drive (sans traffic) to downtown San Diego, this La Jolla property boasts ocean views and a rooftop deck from the master suite.

Compass listing agent Dane Soderberg notes the “unique property consists of 30 rooms,” and is only a few steps to the beach.

Massive walk in closets give it an added touch.

$10,500,000

5 bedroom

5 bathroom

2 half bathroom

6,115 sq. feet

Further north of La Jolla in neighboring Del Mar, this mansion only recently sold.

Featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls, the newly constructed home, according to the listing, is “ideal for entertaining or unwinding.”

