Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition to the US; lawyers working out details

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has given his consent for extradition to the U.S., according to reports.

SAM BANKMAN-FRIED, FTX FOUNDER, CHARGED WITH FRAUD, MONEY LAUNDERING

His defense attorney in the Bahamas, Jerone Roberts, said Bankman-Fried went against the "strongest possible legal advice" in his agreement to be extradited to the U.S., The New York Times reported Monday evening. He is currently facing multiple charges from the Southern District of New York, including wire fraud and money laundering.

"We as counsel will prepare the necessary documents to trigger the court," Roberts reportedly said. "Mr. Bankman-Fried wishes to put the customers right, and that is what has driven his decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.