Sale of Oregon craft brewery to world's largest brewer provokes backlash from beer drinkers

When the Facebook page of an Oregon brewery lit up with condemnations, loyal beer drinkers said the brewers were greedy "sellouts." Some fans threatened to boycott the brand. One declared he would stop wearing a T-shirt promoting the beer.

What did 10 Barrel Brewing do to provoke such a backlash? It announced last month that it was being bought by the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, which to the horror of craft-beer enthusiasts, makes Budweiser and Bud Light.

The acquisition was another example of mega-brewers trying to counter declining sales by tapping into the growth of small craft breweries.

The twin brothers who own 10 Barrel in Bend promise nothing will change. Their Facebook page also offered congratulations from fans happy to see a local institution strike a lucrative deal.