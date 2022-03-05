Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Rich & Famous

Russian oligarch yachts, luxury coastal properties seized by Italy: PHOTOS

The seizure of assets comes after a Russian businessman offered a $1 million bounty for Vladimir Putin's arrest

close
Jack Sweeney discusses his tracking bot on ‘America’s Newsroom.’ video

Teen tracks Russian oligarchs' private jets as Ukrainian conflict intensifies

Jack Sweeney discusses his tracking bot on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

European powers are banding together to seize the financial assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most trusted allies. 

Since Friday, Italy has gained control of $156 million in yachts and villas from Russian oligarchs to pressure the Russian president to pull out of Ukraine after invading and waging war against the country Feb. 24.

Italy has targeted Gennady Timchenko's superyacht "Lena" and Alexei Mordashov's yacht "Lady M," which is estimated to be worth $71 million. Villas in Tuscany and Como have also been seized. 

"Lena" yacht

Image 1 of 2

A picture taken March 5, 2022, shows a view of the yacht "Lena" belonging to Gennady Timchenko, an oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the port of San Remo, Italy. | Getty Images

RUSSIA-UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"Lady M" yacht

Image 1 of 5

A view of the yacht "Lady M" owned by Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov is docked at Imperia Harbor, Italy, Saturday, March 5, 2022. | AP Newsroom

A villa owned by Russian-Uzbek business magnate Alisher Usmanov was reportedly seized in Northern Sardinia, but German officials denied those reports. Usmanov also reportedly owns Beechwood House in Highgate, London, worth an estimated 48 million pounds ($63.5 million), and the Sutton Place estate in Surrey. 

The French have seized the yacht of Igor Sechin, who runs Russian energy company Rosneft. 

"Amore Vero" yacht

seized yacht

This photo provided March 3, 2022, by French Customs shows the yacht Amore Vero docked in the Mediterranean resort of La Ciotat. French authorities seized the yacht linked to Igor Sechin, a Putin ally who runs the Russian oil giant Rosneft. (Douane Francaise via AP / AP Newsroom)

RUSSIAN BUSINESSMAN PUTS UP $1 MILLION BOUNTY FOR ARREST OF VLADIMIR PUTIN

The Italian government intends to send a firm message by seizing the valuables of Russian oligarchs. 

William Browder, CEO and co-founder of Hermitage Capital Management, which was once the largest foreign portfolio investor in Russia, said Putin keeps all of his money with the oligarchs. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces criticism for his lack of urgency to sanction the U.K.'s list of oligarchs. 

Earlier this week, Chelsea Football Club owner and Putin companion Roman Abramovich said he plans to put the soccer team up for sale. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.