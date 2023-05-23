Expand / Collapse search
Round 3 of Disney job cuts starting

Disney has said it plans to trim 7,000 from its workforce overall

Jeff Sica: 'Last five years for Disney have been dismal'

Circle Squared Alternative Investments' Jeff Sica joins 'Varney & Co.' to provide his outlook on Disney shares ahead of the earnings report and weighs in on the writers' strike.

More employees are losing their positions at Disney amid the company reportedly starting its third planned round of layoffs.

Monday marked the day that The Walt Disney Co.’s third round of cuts kicked off, according to Deadline. In the wave, over 2,500 workers will reportedly get slashed from the entertainment giant’s workforce. 

The outlet said the next few months could also see fewer numbers of people laid off at the company, citing unnamed sources. FOX Business reached out to Disney for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

The Walt Disney Company logo on floor of NYSE

In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Disney is working on sequels for its "Toy Story," "Frozen" and "Zootopia" franchises as the company concentrates more on br (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File / AP Images)

In a company-wide memo obtained by FOX Business in late March, CEO Bob Iger had said the timing of the "final round of notification" in planned layoffs would be "before the beginning of the summer." Across the three rounds, Disney aimed to trim 7,000 jobs.

The company shed about 4,000 from its headcount over the course of the two prior rounds, the first of which took place in March and the second of which happened in April, Reuters previously reported.

Disney’s workforce included some 166,000 in the U.S. and 54,000 in other countries at the beginning of October, according to the most recent annual report the company filed in late November. Of that 220,000 total, over three-quarters of them were full-time.

Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California

Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, US, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger announced plans for a dramatic restructuring of the worlds largest entertainment company that includes cutting 7,000 jobs and (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company has said its ongoing, massive restructuring, which involves job cuts, switching to three business segments and other steps, will bring it $5.5 billion in savings. The move was announced about 3.5 months ago, when Disney held its first-quarter earnings call.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 89.82 -2.01 -2.19%

While speaking on the latest quarterly call with analysts and investors earlier in May, Iger said the entertainment giant was "on track to meet or exceed" the $5.5 billion savings target. 

Disney Bob Iger

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger attends the Exclusive 100-Minute Sneak Peek of Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back at El Capitan Theatre on November 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney / Getty Images)

"I’m pleased to say the strategy we detailed last quarter is working," he said. "Our new organization structure is returning authority and accountability to our creative leaders, as well as allowing for a more efficient, coordinated and streamlined approach to our operations."

For the second quarter, Disney saw $21.82 billion in revenue and $1.27 billion in net income.

