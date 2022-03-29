Robinhood stock soars on trading hours extension

Robinhood shares soared after announcing plans to extend trading hours for customers an extra six and a half hours of trading daily.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC. 16.12 +3.31 +25.84%

The stock, up over 20%, is on pace for the largest increase since Aug. 4, 2021, when it gained over 50% as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group.

The new time band includes 2.5 hours before or 7 a.m. ET ahead of the 9:30 am ET traditional opening bell, while after-hours trading continues for four additional hours to 8 p.m. ET following the 4 p.m. ET traditional close.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SCHW THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORP. 91.80 +0.44 +0.48% IBKR INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP INC. 66.67 +0.67 +1.02%

The change was prompted by feedback from customers, some of whom said they are preoccupied during traditional market hours.

"In fact, we’ve seen a community of Robinhood early birds and night owls who log in exclusively outside of regular market hours. They’re juggling a lot, from full-time jobs to school, families and side gigs. Our new extended trading hours for equities will give them more opportunities to manage their portfolio at a convenient time for them, whether that’s in the early morning or in the evening," the company wrote on its blog.

The move will allow investors to trade on after the bell earnings and foreign markets.

Robinhood, which boasts 17.3 million active monthly users, went public in July 2021.