Robinhood stock rallies in IPO rebound

Robinhood's stock redeemed itself rising 24% on Tuesday

Karl Roessner explains provides insight on the significance of the first days of trading on 'The Claman Countdown' video

Former E-Trade CEO weighs in on Robinhood's first two days of trading

Robinhood doubters got a reality check on Tuesday. 

The stock rallied over 24%, absent of concrete news, to close at $46.80 per share, above its initial public offering price, which came in at the low end of expectations, for the trading app's highly anticipated IPO. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. 46.80 +9.12 +24.20%

INTERACTIVE BROKERS CEO WELCOMES ROBINHOOD TO BIG LEAGUES

Last week, Robinhood Markets Inc. shares fell more than 8% in their Nasdaq debut after opening for trading at $38 apiece, where they priced on Wednesday evening. Robinhood's IPO, which raised about $2.1 billion, gave the company a market value of nearly $32 billion. 

ROBINHOOD MAY PLAN BUSINESS TWIST POST IPO

Today, that figure moved up to $32.9 billion. 

