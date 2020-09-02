Expand / Collapse search
Robinhood faces SEC probe related to deals with high-speed traders

Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian argues apps like Robinhood are reducing the barriers to retail entry. He also provides insight into the coronavirus pandemic, initial jobless claims, earnings and how to allocate capital in the current market environment.

Robinhood Markets Inc. faces a civil fraud investigation over its early failure to fully disclose its practice of selling clients' orders to high-speed trading firms, people familiar with the matter said.

The investigation is at an advanced stage and the company could have to pay a fine exceeding $10 million if it agrees to settle the Securities and Exchange Commission probe, one of the people said. A deal, however, is unlikely to be announced this month, the people said, and the two sides haven't formally negotiated a proposed fine, the person said.

A Robinhood spokeswoman declined to comment on the investigation or any talks with regulators, but said: "We strive to maintain constructive relationships with our regulators and to cooperate fully with them."

The SEC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

