Rite Aid to close over two dozen stores amid bankruptcy proceedings

Rite Aid is looking to close over two dozen more stores in two states.

The drugstore chain on Monday filed a "notice of additional closing stores" with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the District of New Jersey identifying a total of 27 locations in Michigan and Ohio that it has added to the chopping block.

Of those, 12 are in Michigan, according to the filing. The other 15 are located in Ohio.

FOX Business reached out to Rite Aid for comment regarding the additional planned closures but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

RITE AID TO CLOSE 53 MORE STORES AMID BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS

The company, headquartered in Pennsylvania, has closed a slew of locations across the country while in Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Rite Aid operates over 1,700 stores across the country, according to its website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

It has been undergoing bankruptcy proceedings since mid-October, when it announced its decision to pursue Chapter 11 as part of a restructuring to "significantly reduce the Company’s debt, increase its financial flexibility and enable it to execute on key initiatives."

Rite Aid said the proceedings would involve continued store footprint optimization.

RITE AID CLOSING 154 STORES IN 15 STATES: HERE'S THE LIST

"The court-supervised process provides Rite Aid with legal tools to accelerate our footprint optimization in an efficient and orderly manner," Rite Aid’s Jeffrey Stein said at the time. "We look forward to working closely with our landlords to determine the best path forward for each of our stores."