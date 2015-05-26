Live: President Trump greets North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore

Rite Aid, AOL, Pier 1, PepsiCo and Ballard Power are big market movers

TechnologyAssociated Press

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market:

NYSE

Rite Aid Corp., up 50 cents to $8.08

The drugstore operator is expanding into managing pharmacy benefits with the $2 billion cash-and-stock purchase of EnvisionRx.

Pier 1 Imports Inc., down $4.13 to $12.84

The home decor retailer cut its forecast for its fiscal year ending in February, citing soft sales, and said CFO Cary Turner is retiring.

AOL Inc., down $4.61 to $40.22

The Internet company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, but its revenue for the period fell short of forecasts.

PepsiCo Inc., up $2.41 to $100.40

The beverage and snack company reported better-than-expected results, partly on strong sales of Frito-Lay snacks.

Nasdaq

Ballard Power Systems Inc., up $1.02 to $2.71

The fuel cell maker announced an $80 million deal with Volkswagen for automotive fuel cell technology and engineering services.

Sangamo BioSciences Inc., up $1.26 to $13.93

The biotechnology company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and a positive outlook for 2015.

Marketo Inc., down $6.86 to $28.52

The provider of cloud-based marketing software reported better-than-expected results, but gave a mixed outlook.

Jive Software Inc., down 80 cents to $5.29

The business software maker named a new CEO and reported better-than-expected results, but its outlook fell short.