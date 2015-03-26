Reynolds American 2Q Earnings Pregame Scorecard

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) missed analyst expectations last quarter, but will try to make up for it when it announces its latest results on Tuesday.

Expectations

Analysts currently expect Reynolds American to come in with earnings of 76 cents per share on revenues of $2.25 billion. Analyst estimates range from 75 cents per share to 78 cents per share. Over the past three months, the average estimate has moved down from 78 cents.

Stock Movement

Recently, the stock price has been rising Since July 3, 2012 business days the stock has risen 87 cents per share.

Stock Ratings

Analysts think investors should stand pat on Reynolds American with nine of 11 analysts rating it hold. That rating hasn't budged in three months as the average analyst rating of the stock has remained unchanged.

Last Quarter's Results

In the first quarter, profit fell 23.5% to $270 million (47 cents a share) from $353 million (60 cents a share) the year earlier, missing analyst expectations. Revenue fell 2.9% to $1.93 billion from $1.99 billion.

Summary

Reporting Period: 2Q

Date of Release: Tuesday, July 24, 2012 before market open

EPS: 76 cents

Revenue Estimate: $2.25 billion

