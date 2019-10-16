Expand / Collapse search
Retail sales falter in September, posting first decline in 7 months

By FOXBusiness
No retail space immune from 'online evolution': The Natori Company president

U.S. retail sales fell for the first time in seven months in September, according to new figures released Wednesday, suggesting a weak manufacturing sector is beginning to drag on the broader economy.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that retail sales shrank by 0.3 percent in September, well below analyst expectations of 0.3 percent growth.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 