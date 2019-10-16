Retail sales falter in September, posting first decline in 7 months
U.S. retail sales fell for the first time in seven months in September, according to new figures released Wednesday, suggesting a weak manufacturing sector is beginning to drag on the broader economy.
Continue Reading Below
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that retail sales shrank by 0.3 percent in September, well below analyst expectations of 0.3 percent growth.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.