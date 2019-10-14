There’s a 50% chance recession will hit in 2020, economist says

The threat of a recession has been a prominent discussion in the media over the past few months.

Economist and “Narrative Economics” author Robert Shiller is predicting a coin-flip as to whether a recession is on the horizon.

“There will be another recession,” Shiller said on FOX Business’ "Cavuto: Coast to Coast." “I give it a 50% chance in 2020. We're on a tipping point now.”

Shiller also addressed how the most recent and largest stories are set to affect the U.S. and global economies.

“Economic narratives affect economic behavior.” - Robert Shiller, Economist and 'Narrative Economics' author

But aside from discussing today’s stories, Shiller talked about the booming housing market and if there's economic optimism there.

“Home prices are still going up, and they're starting to fade,” Shiller said. “But it reminds me uncomfortably of 2005 when we were in the same circumstance — home prices were going up and the talk was changing. But I don't see that talk is as focused on real estate as it was in 2005.”