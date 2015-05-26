Restaurant companies shares down at 10 a.m.

Shares of some top restaurant companies are down at 10 a.m.:

Brinker International Inc. fell $1.26 or 2.1 percent, to $58.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. fell $6.01 or .9 percent, to $675.54.

Darden Restaurants Inc. fell $1.06 or 1.6 percent, to $65.37.

Domino's Pizza Inc. fell $1.30 or 1.3 percent, to $99.13.

McDonald's Corp. fell $.68 or .7 percent, to $94.95.

Panera Bread Co. fell $.58 or .3 percent, to $182.31.

Papa John's International Inc. fell $.82 or 1.3 percent, to $61.61.

Starbucks Corp. fell $.57 or 1.2 percent, to $47.68.

Wendy's Company fell $.08 or .8 percent, to $10.44.

Yum Brands Inc. fell $.17 or .2 percent, to $79.32.