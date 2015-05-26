Restaurant companies shares down at 1 p.m.

MarketsAssociated Press

Shares of some top restaurant companies are down at 1 p.m.:

Brinker International Inc. fell $.98 or 1.6 percent, to $59.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. fell $8.84 or 1.2 percent, to $700.90.

Darden Restaurants Inc. fell $.48 or .8 percent, to $58.80.

Domino's Pizza Inc. fell $3.10 or 3.1 percent, to $95.81.

McDonald's Corp. fell $.41 or .4 percent, to $91.13.

Panera fell $4.89 or 2.8 percent, to $170.35.

Papa John's International Inc. fell $.76 or 1.2 percent, to $61.76.

Starbucks Corp. fell $.95 or 1.2 percent, to $79.47.

Wendy's Company fell $.09 or .9 percent, to $9.95.

Yum Brands Inc. fell $.36 or .5 percent, to $71.95.