Restaurant companies shares down at 1 p.m.

Shares of some top restaurant companies are down at 1 p.m.:
Brinker International Inc. fell $.98 or 1.6 percent, to $59.88.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. fell $8.84 or 1.2 percent, to $700.90.
Darden Restaurants Inc. fell $.48 or .8 percent, to $58.80.
Domino's Pizza Inc. fell $3.10 or 3.1 percent, to $95.81.
McDonald's Corp. fell $.41 or .4 percent, to $91.13.
Panera fell $4.89 or 2.8 percent, to $170.35.
Papa John's International Inc. fell $.76 or 1.2 percent, to $61.76.
Starbucks Corp. fell $.95 or 1.2 percent, to $79.47.
Wendy's Company fell $.09 or .9 percent, to $9.95.
Yum Brands Inc. fell $.36 or .5 percent, to $71.95.