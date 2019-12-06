Trek bicycle recalled after defective bolt caused rider injury: Report

A defective bolt in a Trek bicycle triggered a voluntary product recall after a cyclist who suffered a vertebrae fracture when the bike’s front fender detached causing them to fall.

Continue Reading Below

The Trek Super Commuter+ 8S will require repairs before riders can safely use the bicycle again, with free repairs being offered at all Trek bicycle retailers, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert.

The company said there are about 2,840 of the defective bicycles, which had been sold at independent bicycle stores nationwide and as well as www.trekbikes.com and other websites from June 2017 through June 2019. The bike retailed for about $5,200, the recall alert reports.

FIAT CHRYSLER RECALL: RAM VAN FANS CAN OVERHEAT, CAUSE FIRES

Trek received two reports of the wrong bolt being installed to secure the front fender to the fork crown, but only one of those reports resulted in injury.

Anyone who owns this bicycle is urged to seek repairs and stop using the recalled bike immediately.

The consumer contact line for Trek is (800) 373-4594, with representatives available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. The company can also be reached online at www.trekbikes.com, with more information on the recall found under the Safety & Recalls section at the bottom of the webpage.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS