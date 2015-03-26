Reinhart Moving to Morgan Stanley as Chief Economist

Former Federal Reserve economist Vincent Reinhart will join Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) as its chief U.S. economist, the Wall Street firm announced Tuesday.

Reinhart, who held positions as secretary and economist with the Federal Reserves Open Market Committee from 1990 to 2007, was most recently a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank based in Washington. He will move to Morgan Stanleys Economics Research division on Oct. 1.

Continue Reading Below

As the firms chief economist, Reinhart will be charged with leading Morgan Stanleys analysis of the U.S. economy.

Vincent has been an important voice in global economic debates for years, and we welcome him to Morgan Stanley, said Ted Pick, global head of equities at Morgan Stanley, in a statement. He complements a talented global team of economists and strategists at the firm, and we look forward to his thought leadership and insight.