Rams Make Quarterback Jared Goff The No. 1 Pick In NFL Draft

Quarterback Jared Goff was selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the first pick in the 2016 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Chicago. In three seasons at the University of California at Berkeley, Goff set 26 school records, including career marks for most passing yards (12,220), touchdown passes (96) and yards per game (329.7), and in 2015 Goff set Pac-12 season records for most yards passing (4,719) and touchdown passes (43). Goff joins an offensively deprived team,and will likely be the starting quarterback when the Rams take the field in Los Angeles for the first time in two decades, after moving back from St. Louis in the offseason. Goff is in line to make more than $6 million a year with his rookie contract. Last year's top pick, quarterback Jameis Winston, signed a four-year deal worth $25.3 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including $16.7 million in guarantees. Goff is the first Cal player to be the No. 1 draft pick since quarterback Steve Bartkowski was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in 1975.

