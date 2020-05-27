Expand / Collapse search
Ralph Lauren loses $249M as coronavirus, Hong Kong protests disrupt business

Fourth-quarter sales slumped 15% year-over-year

Ralph Lauren Corp. lost $249 million in the three months through March as the COVID-19 pandemic and protests in Hong Kong slashed sales.

The fourth-quarter loss, excluding restructuring costs and other items, was 68 cents a share, worse than the average loss of 40 cents a share estimated by Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. The New York-based apparel maker's sales sank 15 percent to $1.27 billion, better than estimates of $1.22 billion.

“Reflecting on our performance prior to the crisis, our underlying progress was strong,” CEO Patrice Louvet said in a statement. The company's average price per item sold "and overall brand elevation journey continued across every region, exceeding our expectations for both the quarter and year," he added.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.