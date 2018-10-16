Search

Programming alert: President Trump on 'Trish Regan Primetime' at 8 p.m. ET

Find FBN | Dismiss

Railroad operator CSX's quarterly profit tops Wall Street target

EarningsReuters

Federated Investors’ Phil Orlando on how President Trump’s trade war with China and the midterm elections will impact the stock market. video

Will investors focus more on earnings than Trump’s trade war with China?

Federated Investors’ Phil Orlando on how President Trump’s trade war with China and the midterm elections will impact the stock market.

CSX Corp on Tuesday reported quarterly profit that topped Wall Street’s view, as the No. 3 U.S. railroad operator benefited from ongoing cost-cutting, broad-based volume growth and higher prices for moving freight.

Continue Reading Below

Third-quarter net income was $894 million, or $1.05 per share, topping the average estimate of 94 cents, according to Refinitiv data. In the same period last year, CSX earned $459 million, or 51 cents per share.

Revenue increased 14 percent over the year-ago quarter to $3.13 billion.

More from FOX Business

Expenses fell 2 percent to $1.84 billion, as expenses associated with increased volume and higher fuel prices were more than offset by efficiency gains.

Shares inched up 0.6 percent to $72.65.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments