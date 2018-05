Shares of some top railroad companies were up at the close of trading:

CSX rose $1.59 or 4.8 percent, to $34.89.

Canadian National Railway Co. rose $1.69 or 2.5 percent, to $68.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. rose $3.91 or 2.1 percent, to $193.87.

Kansas City Southern rose $2.88 or 2.8 percent, to $107.37.

Norfolk Southern Corp. rose $2.39 or 2.4 percent, to $103.04.

Union Pacific rose $2.02 or 1.9 percent, to $110.44.