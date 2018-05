Shares of some top railroad companies are up at 10 a.m.:

CSX rose $.37 or 1.1 percent, to $33.67.

Continue Reading Below

Canadian National Railway Co. rose $.68 or 1.0 percent, to $67.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. rose $.96 or .5 percent, to $190.92.

Kansas City Southern rose $1.17 or 1.1 percent, to $105.66.

Norfolk Southern Corp. rose $.89 or .9 percent, to $101.54.

Union Pacific rose $.82 or .8 percent, to $109.24.