Private sector adds 135,000 jobs in September, spurring fears of economic slowdown

Private employers in the U.S. added 135,000 jobs in September, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report, slightly missing analyst expectations of 140,000 amid signs the labor market is beginning to cool.

"Job growth is definitively slowing," said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, during a conference call with reporters.

Most hiring took place in the service-providing sector, with 127,000 new jobs created. Manufacturing hiring, however, slipped, with a mere 2,000 jobs added.

"Businesses have turned more cautious in their hiring," Zandi said. "Small businesses have become especially hesitant. If businesses pull back any further, unemployment will begin to rise."

Over the past three months, average private-sector hiring has been 145,000 -- down from 214,000 in the year-ago period.

The report precedes the release of the more closely watched Labor Department’s jobs report on Friday, during which the U.S. economy is expected to have added 150,000 new jobs. Analysts anticipate unemployment will remain at 3.7 percent, near a decades-low. In August, the U.S. added a weaker-than-expected 130,000 new positions.

