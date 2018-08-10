Prison for ex-banker who used data to steal from customers

A former New York City banker who hawked elderly customers' personal identifying information in a scheme to raid their accounts has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

A judge on Friday has also ordered Peter Persaud to fork over $17,500 in proceeds from his crimes. Prosecutors say the 28-year-old should pay $12,000 in restitution to ex-employer J.P. Morgan Chase.

Persaud pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft in March 2017. His bail was revoked in May 2016 and he was locked up over flight-risk concerns.

Prosecutors say Persaud stole customer information and sold it or used it himself from 2011 to 2015, when he was caught trying to sell information on an $180,000 account to an undercover officer.

All of his victims were at least 60 years old. Two were over 80.