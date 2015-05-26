Prices at the gas pump are low, but raising fuel taxes still feels perilous to Congress

The new Republican-controlled Congress is facing an old problem: where to find the money for highway and transit programs.

With gasoline prices at their lowest in years, there had been talk that when the new Congress convened it might be time to raise federal gas and diesel taxes. They haven't budged in more than 20 years.

But already, GOP leaders are tamping down expectations for an increase.

The No. 2 Republican in the Senate, John Cornyn of Texas, says he doesn't know of any support in Congress for a gas tax increase.

Another Republican leader, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, had previously said that all possible funding options should be considered, including a gas tax increase. But he now says that such a possibility is unlikely.