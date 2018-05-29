Pret a Manger sold for $2B to Bridgepoint

European investment firm JAB Holdings, which owns Krispy Kreme, Dr Pepper Snapple and Panera Bread, said Monday it is buying Pret a Manger.

JAB is paying approximately $2 billion to private equity firm Bridgepoint, according to the Financial Times.

Pret a Manger operates 530 stores worldwide, 381 in Britain, 92 in the U.S., 24 in France, among other locations, and has yearly revenue of $1.163 billion.

JAB also owns Au Bon Pain, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Caribou Coffee, Keurig Green Mountain, Einstein Noah Restaurant and Espresso House.

The deal comes after Bridgepoint had been considering an initial public offering for Pret A Manger, according to Bloomberg.