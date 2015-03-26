Prada sees profits of $215.3 million in 6 months to July: filing

HONG KONG, Jun (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Prada expects to post a profit of at least 150.7 million euros ($215.3 million) for the six months to July, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

The Milan-based company, which is preparing for an initial public offering of about $2 billion in Hong Kong, plans to add a net total of about 80 directly operated stores by the end of January 2012, most of them in the Asia Pacific region, where it sees "substantial potential for growth," Prada said in the filing.

($1 = 0.700 euros)

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)