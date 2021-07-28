Powell’s press conference, Federal Reserve meeting: LIVE Updates
U.S. stocks are hovering at record highs
The Federal Reserve maintained ultra-low interest rates and reaffirmed its commitment to other easy monetary policies as the U.S. economy faces down a pair of new threats: surging inflation and rising COVID-19 infections that prompted the CDC to reinstate a select mask mandate.
U.S. stocks attempted to regain some footing with modest gains for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite while the Dow Jones Industrials remained under pressure.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34997.32
|-61.20
|-0.17%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4408.73
|+7.27
|+0.17%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14778.862739
|+118.29
|+0.81%
Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference is underway.
Follow FOX Business' LIVE Blog below, mobile users click here.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS