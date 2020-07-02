Postmates planning IPO filing for next week

Postmates is planning to file paperwork for an initial public offering within days, a source with knowledge of the matter told FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below

The San Francisco-based food-delivery platform is still fielding takeover offers, but analysts believe it could worth more than the $2.6 billion offer that was reportedly made by Uber Technologies. BTIG analyst Jake Fuller recently said Postmates' valuation could be as high as $3.9 billion.

The company last October delayed its plans to go public due to market conditions, according to Recode, citing people familiar with the matter.

Postmates and other food-delivery platforms, like Uber Eats and GrubHub, have seen business surge as restaurants were forced to close their dining rooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Delivery companies charge restuarants high commissions -- up to 30 percent of their order -- and customers a delivery fee. Food delivery is about a $30 billion a year business, according Morgan Stanley.

Postmates plans to list shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker “MATE.”

JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America are expected to oversee the filing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.