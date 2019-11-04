Ousted McDonald's CEO Easterbrook receives 6-month severance package

Outgoing McDonald’s president and CEO Stephen Easterbrook is eligible for a half year of severance paid at the end of the six-month period after he was pushed out of the company for violating its policy by having a consensual relationship with a coworker, according to the separation agreement filed Monday morning.

Continue Reading Below

Though no dollar amount has officially been provided, his 26-week compensation will depend largely on how the fast-food company’s stock performs.

MCDONALD’S CEO PUSHED OUT AFTER RELATIONSHIP WITH EMPLOYEE

Stocks in this Article MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. $188.59 -5.35 (-2.76%)

As CEO, Easterbrook made just under $16 million in total compensation in 2018, a decrease from his 2017 compensation of $21.7 million.

He’ll be able to keep his health insurance if he chooses to do so.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It wasn’t immediately clear if Easterbrook’s package includes only his base salary, which ranged from $1.26 million in 2016 to $1.34 million in 2018.

McDonald’s board of directors voted on Easterbrook’s departure Friday after conducting a thorough review. He will also be leaving the company’s board. Easterbrook, who was CEO since 2015, acknowledged the relationship in an email to employees.

“Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” he wrote in the email.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

The fast-food giant said Easterbrook demonstrated poor judgment, and that McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect subordinates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.