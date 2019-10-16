Pompeo expects to meet with Turkey's Erdogan face to face

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told FOX Business on Wednesday that he still plans to travel to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We have every expectation that we will meet with President Erdogan,” Pompeo told Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.” “The president felt it was important that we do this at the most senior levels of the United States government to speak to him face to face — he needs to stop.”

This is a developing story please check back for updates.