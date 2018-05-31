Police: Shooter scoped out YouTube campus day before attack

A woman who shot and wounded three people before killing herself at YouTube headquarters scoped out the California campus a day before striding into its courtyard and shooting indiscriminately into a crowd of employees eating lunch, authorities said Thursday.

Shooter Nasim Aghdam of San Diego had the handwritten address of Google, which owns the video-sharing site, in her car at the time of the shooting, San Bruno Police Commander Geoff Caldwell said in a news release.

He said it appears Aghdam committed the April 3 attack because she was displeased with YouTube's business practices, which family members say she complained were costing her income. Caldwell did not immediately return a call seeking more details.

The release said Aghdam had visited YouTube on April 2 and asked employees for directions to the main office. She was directed to the front desk where she inquired about employment.

That night she slept in her car in a parking lot about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from Google headquarters in Mountain View.

The next day, police say, she practiced shooting at a gun range in South San Francisco before driving to YouTube, parking her car in a garage and walking to a pedestrian door leading to the courtyard.

Police say she ignored an employee who asked for a YouTube identification badge.