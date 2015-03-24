Police: Ocean Spray worker dies after falling through skylight at Nevada facility

Authorities say a Nevada man is dead after falling through a skylight at the Ocean Spray fruit juice distribution center where he worked.

Clark County coroner's officials say 53-year-old Harry Lentz died at a hospital after the Saturday morning accident at the Black Mountain Distribution Center in Henderson.

Nevada's Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Lentz's ex-wife, Lane Lentz, told the Las Vegas Sun that her former husband worked for Ocean Spray for 20 years as a mechanical and electrical technician. She says the Las Vegas man often worked on the roof to maintain the air conditioning.