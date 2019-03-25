Poland aims to meet EU budget rules despite higher spending

Poland's finance minister says she is aiming to keep the country's budget deficit within European Union rules even after a series of pre-election spending pledges to help families, young people and pensioners.

Teresa Czerwinska said Monday she is hopeful that Poland's budget deficit will be below 3 percent of the country's annual GDP, as required by EU law. She rejected speculation that she tendered her resignation over the increased spending.

The leader of the right-wing ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, announced the bonuses last month in a campaign speech ahead of May elections to the European Parliament and a general election in the fall.

The cost of the bonuses is estimated at some 20 billion zlotys ($5.2 billion) this year.