Agency urges Meta to remove pillows linked to 10 infant deaths from Facebook Marketplace

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and The Boppy Company are warning people using Facebook Marketplace customers and other online retailers of the hazards of the baby pillows after 10 infants suffocated in them despite the product being recalled nearly two years earlier.

The CPSC said Tuesday, June 6 that Boppy Newborn Loungers are no longer legally for sale, but it has found thousands of them on Facebook Marketplace since the 2021 recall began.

The agency wrote to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent Meta Platforms, on Tuesday saying it had made repeated requests to have recalled items taken down from Marketplace. It cited the Boppy loungers as "a particularly egregious example" of a product that puts consumers at risk.

"Until these sales are stopped, babies will continue to be at risk of death," CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka said in a statement. He added that Meta "has not taken effective action" in response to CPSC’s requests to take down the listing on the social media site.

RECALL OF 137 TESLA MODEL Y'S OVER ISSUE WITH STEERING WHEEL FASTENER

Over the past year, the CPSC has asked Meta to remove listings for Boppy loungers about a thousand times per month on average, the letter said.

"Meta can and should be doing much more to save lives," Trumka Jr. continued.

Meta’s online policy states that listings on Marketplace cannot promote or sell recalled products and encourages users to check current recalls before purchasing items. The company says that Marketplace posts featuring recalled products are removed when identified.

In 2021, the Boppy Company is recalled over 3 million of its baby loungers after reports of eight infant deaths associated with the product in less than five years. Following the recall, two more infant fatalities were linked to the product.

BOPPY LOUNGERS RECALLED FOLLOWING 8 REPORTED INFANT DEATHS, FEDERAL OFFICIALS SAY

The CPSC said infants are at risk of suffocating if they "roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing." They can also suffocate by rolling "off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that obstructs breathing," the agency continued.

The loungers were sold at a variety of namesake retailers across the nation including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart and online at Amazon since January 2004 but taken off the shelves in 2021. Since then, the dangerous product has made its way to Facebook Marketplace and other online second-hand retailers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Boppy Company and Meta did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.