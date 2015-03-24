Piano maker Steinway & Sons moving flagship showroom to new Manhattan location

Piano maker Steinway & Sons has announced it will move to a new Manhattan location next year.

The move from West 57th Street to West 43rd Street is slated for the end of 2015.

The company says it has signed a 15-year lease for 40,000 square feet of space now occupied by the International Center of Photography. ICP is relocating to the Bowery.

The new location will be designed by architect Annabelle Selldorf.

The first-floor showroom will have floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The company also will occupy the 13th floor of the building. Steinway says it's the first time in its 161-year history that its corporate operations will be centralized in one location.

The space also will have recital space, rehearsal rooms, a recording studio and state-of-the-art technological resources.