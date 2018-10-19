P&G profit jumps 12 percent, beating forecasts

article

Sales of beauty products helped stabilize Procter & Gamble's revenue during the first quarter and boost profit.

Profit for the world's largest consumer products maker jumped 12 percent to $3.2 billion, or $1.22 per share. Revenue remained flat at $16.69 billion, with a 20 percent surge in beauty product sales offsetting lagging sales in other departments.

The stable sales and a gain from the dissolution of a partnership with Teva helped push overall profit higher.

Shares rose $3.92, or 4.9 percent, to $84.16 in premarket trading.

Stripping out one-time gains and costs, earnings were $1.12 per share, topping Wall Street expectations by 3 cents per share. Revenue also beat Street forecasts.

Fabric and home care products remained the company's biggest moneymaker, with a 2 percent boost in sales to $5.49 billion. Baby, feminine and family care product sales fell 3 percent to $4.39 billion.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its outlook for 2019 of earnings per share growth between 3 and 8 percent.

P&G shares have dropped 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 4 percent. The stock has dropped 14 percent in the last 12 months.

