Pennsylvania thrift store finds rare 14-karat gold LEGO mask, expected to rake thousands of dollars at auction

Employees at a Dubois, Pennsylvania, Goodwill Industries warehouse came across a rare 14-karat gold LEGO mask, which has since been put up for auction and could fetch thousands.

Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania posted on its Facebook page that the 14-karat gold LEGO Bionicle Hau mask’s story had gone viral with some groups, adding that the item is listed on its website.

"The last time this item was listed the bidding got up to $33,000, but the final bid was from a fake account, so we thought the fairest thing to do was relist it," the charity’s post read. "While we don’t expect it to get that high again, it is still a very rare item."

WHITE HOUSE DODGES QUESTION ABOUT BIDEN'S SURPRISE OVER $6 SMOOTHIE IN PENNSYLVANIA: ‘JOKING AROUND’

According to Goodwill location’s social media post, only 30 of the 14-karat gold LEGO masks were made.

Some of the gold items were given to Lego employees, the post continued, while the others were awarded as prizes through a magazine contest in 2001.

Fox News Digital reached out to Goodwill Industries, both at the national and local levels, but did not immediately hear back.

401(K) HARDSHIP WITHDRAWALS ARE SURGING AS HIGH INFLATION SQUEEZES AMERICANS

Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania spoke to a local CBS station in Altoona, Pennsylvania, saying they were unaware of what they had come into possession of at first.

"It came in a box full of random jewelry from the State College Store," Jessical Illuzzi, the local chapter’s social media and public relations coordinator told the station. "So, it had already been processed through donations there."

Chad Smith, the vice president of e-commerce and technology at Goodwill told the station LEGO made silver and platinum masks as well. He also said if the auction reaches $5,000, that would be the highest amount for which one has actually sold.

PITTSBURGH-AREA MAN THROWS MCDONALD'S WORKER TO GROUND, ASSAULTS HIM FOR WRONG ICED COFFEE ORDER: POLICE

LEGO did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for confirmation on the story surrounding the rarity of the 14-karat masks.

Still, if the mask is valued at what Goodwill hopes, it should pull in a pretty penny for the organization.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Tuesday evening, the auction for the gold mask, which is on shopgoodwill.com, had reached more than $7,000.