Peloton shares rebound day after commercial called sexist

Peloton shares were rebounding Wednesday morning, one day after the home-fitness company caught criticism for a commercial that some viewed as sexist. The stock fell 9.1 percent on Tuesday.

The commercial, which depicts a young woman who's surprised with a Peloton bike for Christmas and documents her workouts over the course of the year, was viewed by many on social media as sexist because of how she looks at her husband for approval.

While the commercial could be viewed as a good excuse for Tuesday’s selloff, profit taking is more likely the reason for the slide. Shares had rallied 62 percent since Peloton’s earnings report on Nov. 5 said the company’s first-quarter loss narrowed to $49.8 million, a $4.8 million improvement from the prior year.

Shares have gained 23.2 percent since debuting on the Nasdaq on Sept. 26.