Peloton

Peloton stock tanks on bike production halt report

Peloton shares have fallen 79% over the past 12 months

Peloton shares were pummeled in early afternoon trading on reports it is pausing bike production.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 25.87 -5.97 -18.75%

The move comes as demand wanes and costs rise, according to CNBC, which cited an internal memo.

FOX Business' inquires to the company were not immediately returned. 

The fitness-tech company recently announced price hikes for its original Bike and Tread products that will take place at the end of the month.

INSIDE A YEAR AT PELOTON: FROM PANDEMIC WINNER TO HBO PUNCHLINE

Beginning Jan. 31, Peloton will charge a $250 delivery and setup fee for its original Bike and a $350 delivery and setup fee for its original Tread, according to a banner on its website. The delivery and setup fees were previously included with the purchase of the machines. 

The increases will bring the costs of the machines to $1,745 and $2,845, respectively. Financing options will be available for eligible customers starting as low as $67 per month over 43 months at 0% APR. Additional delivery fees may apply outside of the continental U.S. 

FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.   