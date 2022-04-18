Peak inflation may be upon us: Market expert

UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz joined "Varney & Co." Monday to discuss the country's economic standing, arguing there are indications that inflation and all the distortions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic are "starting to fade."



JASON KATZ: …Beneath the headlines, there's indications that inflation and all the distortions relating to the pandemic are starting to fade, albeit a little bit. Core CPI was down modestly. Used car prices were down. Commodity prices were down. So look, the Fed has really nothing to lose at this point… by talking the talk, because, at the end of the day, they could slow the pace of tightening and tone down some of this hawkishness, if we continue to see inflation numbers come off the boil.

