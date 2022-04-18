Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Peak inflation may be upon us: Market expert

US inflation jumps to 7.9 percent over the past year, hitting new 40-year high

close
UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz discuss whether the U.S. is nearing a turning point on inflation. video

Jason Katz says peak inflation may be upon us

UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz discuss whether the U.S. is nearing a turning point on inflation.

UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz joined "Varney & Co." Monday to discuss the country's economic standing, arguing there are indications that inflation and all the distortions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic are "starting to fade."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

JASON KATZ:Beneath the headlines, there's indications that inflation and all the distortions relating to the pandemic are starting to fade, albeit a little bit. Core CPI was down modestly. Used car prices were down. Commodity prices were down. So look, the Fed has really nothing to lose at this point… by talking the talk, because, at the end of the day, they could slow the pace of tightening and tone down some of this hawkishness, if we continue to see inflation numbers come off the boil.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz discusses Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco and whether the U.S. has seen peak inflation.  video

How does Elon Musk's Twitter saga impact shareholders?

UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz discusses Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco and whether the U.S. has seen peak inflation. 