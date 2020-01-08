Paul Krugman's IP address hacked by child pornographers

Nobel Laureate and New York Times Op-Ed columnist Paul Krugman says he is the victim of a cyber attack.

On Wednesday, he told his 4.6 million Twitter followers that bad actors had taken over his IP address and are "using it to download child pornography....he also suggested the attack could be "an attempt to Qanon me. It's an ugly world out there" he tweeted.

Qanon is used to describe far-right conspiracy theorists who believe in a deep state that is threatening to take down President Trump.

Krugman's disclosure prompted varied responses from the Twitter community using the likes of Dr. Evil, played by Mike Myers, in the Austin Powers film. And Paul Giamatti, from Showtime's Billions.

Following Trump's presidential win against Democratic favorite Hillary Clinton, Krugman famously wrote in a New York Times opinion piece that suggested a Trump win would likely cause a recession.

"Now comes the mother of all adverse effects — and what it brings with it is a regime that will be ignorant of economic policy and hostile to any effort to make it work. Effective fiscal support for the Fed? Not a chance. In fact, you can bet that the Fed will lose its independence, and be bullied by cranks.

So we are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight. I suppose we could get lucky somehow. But on economics, as on everything else, a terrible thing has just happened."

Since the U.S. economy has soared to among the strongest in history. U.S. unemployment is sitting at a 50 year low of 3.5 percent and the U.S. stock market set multiple fresh record highs during 2019 and the trend is continuing in 2020. The rising stock market has lifted the number of 401 (k) balances valued at over $1 million to record levels through the third quarter of last year, per Fidelity.

FOX Business' inquires to Krugman and the New York Times were not immediately returned.

