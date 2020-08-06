Papa John's sales hit record as coronavirus fuels pizza binge

Papa John’s International Inc. garnered record sales in the three months through June as customers chowed down on pizza while stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Continue Reading Below

The Louisville, Kentucky-based pizza chain operator and franchiser reported second-quarter sales spiked 15 percent from a year ago to a record $460.6 million, but that missed the $467.5 million that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Papa John’s earned a quarterly profit of $20.6 million, or 48 cents per share on an adjusted basis, outpacing the 45 cents that analysts were anticipating.

“Faced with an unprecedented global challenge but guided by our values and purpose, Papa John’s achieved record sales in the second quarter,” CEO Rob Lynch said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.