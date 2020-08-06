Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Papa John's sales hit record as coronavirus fuels pizza binge

Sales were still shy of Wall Street's expectations

close
<a data-cke-saved-href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/category/food-drinks" target="_blank" href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/category/food-drinks">Papa John's launches the new Shaq-a-Roni pizza in collaboration with restaurant owner and board member Shaquille O'Neal.</a>video

Papa John's, Shaquille O'Neal launch new Shaq-a-Roni pizza

Papa John's launches the new Shaq-a-Roni pizza in collaboration with restaurant owner and board member Shaquille O'Neal.

Papa John’s International Inc. garnered record sales in the three months through June as customers chowed down on pizza while stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Continue Reading Below

The Louisville, Kentucky-based pizza chain operator and franchiser reported second-quarter sales spiked 15 percent from a year ago to a record $460.6 million, but that missed the $467.5 million that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Papa John’s earned a quarterly profit of $20.6 million, or 48 cents per share on an adjusted basis, outpacing the 45 cents that analysts were anticipating.

“Faced with an unprecedented global challenge but guided by our values and purpose, Papa John’s achieved record sales in the second quarter,” CEO Rob Lynch said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.