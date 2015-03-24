Operations resume at GM plant in Indiana hit by chemical explosion that killed 1

Employees have returned to work at a General Motors metal-stamping plant in Indiana following a chemical explosion that killed a contractor and injured several others.

GM spokeswoman Stephanie Jentgen says the Marion plant's first-shift employees reported for work Wednesday morning at the plant about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The plant was evacuated following Tuesday's explosion involving a tank of chlorine dioxide that killed 48-year-old contractor James L. Gibson.

Jentgen says four workers injured in the blast were held for observation at a local hospital but have been released. She says an investigation into what caused the explosion is underway.

GM's website says the Marion plant employs about 1,600 workers and provides blanks, stampings and sheet metal assembly for vehicles to GM assembly plants across North America.