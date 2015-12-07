Online Sales On Dec. 7, Dec. 14 Will Surpass Thanksgiving, Adobe Says

Online sales on Monday, Dec. 7, and the following Monday, Dec. 14, will both surpass Thanksgiving's, according to Adobe . Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 are the third- and fourth-largest online shopping days of the year. Shoppers spent $1.73 billion on Thanksgiving day, Adobe said. The company forecasts that shoppers will spend $1.92 billion on Dec. 7 and $1.95 billion on Dec. 14. Cyber Monday (Nov. 30) was the biggest online shopping day in history, with $3 billion spent. And Black Friday was the second largest day of the year with $2.72 billion. Adobe based its forecast on 3.7 billion visits to 4,500 retail websites. Shipping prices, which increase as Christmas approaches, will go up about 15% per day starting Monday. By Dec. 20, shipping rates will be twice what they were on Dec. 13, said Adobe. Since Nov. 1, $48.7 billion has been spent online, a 9.3% year-over-year increase. See also: Will retailers give shoppers the one thing they want most for the holidays?
