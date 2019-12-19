Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Earnings

Olive Garden owner sees profits plunge due to pension hit

LongHorn Steakhouse had a particularly impressive quarter

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News Headlines 24/7 radio's Brett Larson talks about Burger King's travel delay giveaway.video

Burger King offers free Impossible Whoppers for travel delays

Fox News Headlines 24/7 radio's Brett Larson talks about Burger King's travel delay giveaway.

Darden Restaurants, the owner of Olive Garden restaurants and LongHorn Steakhouses, took a big hit related to its pension plan, sending shares lower ahead of the opening bell.

Continue Reading Below

The restaurant operator reported second-quarter profit fell 77.2 percent from a year ago to $24.7 million, or 20 cents a share, due to a charge related to the termination of its defined-benefit pension plan.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.12 a share as revenue rose 4.2 percent to $2.06 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting profits of $1.07 a share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

TINDER OWNER MATCH GROUP BREAKING UP WITH BARRY DILLER'S IAC

“We had a good quarter with continued same-restaurant sales growth outpacing the casual dining industry benchmarks, especially at LongHorn," CEO Gene Lee said in a statement.

Darden said blended same-store sales rose 2 percent year-over-year, led by 6.7 percent growth at Longhorn Steakhouse. Olive Garden saw its same-store sales climb 1.5 percent from last year.

On the flipside, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen (-1.2 percent), Seasons 52 (-3.5 percent) and Bahama Breeze (-3.4 percent) all saw declines.

Looking ahead, Darden reaffirmed all aspects of its 2020 outlook. The restaurant operator predicts earnings of $6.30 to $6.45 a share on total sales growth of 5.3 percent to 6.3 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Darden Restaurants has climbed 16.5 percent this year, trailing a 27.3 percent gain on the S&P 500.