Oil prices skid on COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe

Oil prices tanked on Friday as rising COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe spooked investors along with chatter that other nations may soon tap strategic petroleum reserves.

West Texas Intermediate crude tumbled over 3% to the $75 per barrel level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.07 -1.46 -2.63% BNO UNITED STS BRENT OIL FD LP UNIT 20.95 -0.59 -2.76%

Meanwhile, the international benchmark, Brent crude, fell to $78 per barrel.

Shares of major energy companies fell in sympathy with Exxon Mobil heading for the worst percentage drop since November of 2020.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 60.77 -2.83 -4.46% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 111.59 -2.85 -2.49%

Austria announced a national lockdown and a plan to mandate vaccinations as coronavirus infections hit a record high Friday, forcing the government to walk back promises that strict shutdowns were a thing of the past.

While the scope of the proposed mandate was unclear, a blanket requirement would be a first for a Western country. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said those who didn’t comply would likely be fined but gave no other details.

Cases in Germany are also at a record high.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.