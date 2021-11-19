Oil prices skid on COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe
Oil has lost over 5% this week
Oil prices tanked on Friday as rising COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe spooked investors along with chatter that other nations may soon tap strategic petroleum reserves.
West Texas Intermediate crude tumbled over 3% to the $75 per barrel level.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|USO
|UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.
|54.07
|-1.46
|-2.63%
|BNO
|UNITED STS BRENT OIL FD LP UNIT
|20.95
|-0.59
|-2.76%
Meanwhile, the international benchmark, Brent crude, fell to $78 per barrel.
Shares of major energy companies fell in sympathy with Exxon Mobil heading for the worst percentage drop since November of 2020.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORP.
|60.77
|-2.83
|-4.46%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|111.59
|-2.85
|-2.49%
Austria announced a national lockdown and a plan to mandate vaccinations as coronavirus infections hit a record high Friday, forcing the government to walk back promises that strict shutdowns were a thing of the past.
While the scope of the proposed mandate was unclear, a blanket requirement would be a first for a Western country. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said those who didn’t comply would likely be fined but gave no other details.
Cases in Germany are also at a record high.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.