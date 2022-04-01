Oil prices slide, head for losing week

Oil prices slipped Friday morning ahead of a meeting of consuming nations to discuss a new release of emergency oil reserves alongside the release announced by the United States.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost $1.11 to $99.18 a barrel. The contract slumped 7% on Thursday.

Brent futures declined 94 cents to $103.77 a barrel, after dropping 5.6% on Thursday.

The planned U.S. release caused Thursday's falls. The two benchmark contracts were headed for a weekly loss of around 13%, their biggest in two years, according to Reuters.

International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries are set to meet on Friday to discuss a further emergency oil release.

President Biden on Thursday announced a release of 1 million barrels per day for six months starting in May.

The aim is to make up for disrupted oil supplies from Russia, hit by sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, stuck to plans to add a modest 432,000 barrels per day of supply in May. Other countries had pressured members to use their spare capacity to boost output further.