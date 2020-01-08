Oil prices surrender boost from US-Iran tension

Oil prices have pared gains posted in the immediate aftermath of an Iranian missile attack against two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

The action followed threats of "harsh revenge" from Tehran after a U.S. strike killed high-ranking Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, who was blamed for masterminding the slayings of American troops in Iraq. Because there were no casualties at the bases, some analysts said the move was an attempt by the Islamic Republic to save face without significantly inflaming tensions with Washington.

“This is what de-escalation looks like,” Fox News strategic analyst Jack Keane told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “I think we’ve restored deterrence once again by President Trump’s move and taking down Soleimani.”

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, was down 0.1 percent at $62.65 a barrel after hitting an overnight high of $65.65.

Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, was up 0.3 percent at $68.45 a barrel after reaching $71.99 in overnight trading.

In the past, periods of tension in the Middle East caused oil to spike as investors priced in the possibility that Iran could close the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil chokepoint, which sees about 21 million barrels, or 21 percent of the global supply, pass through each day.

At the time, however, the U.S. was a net importer of oil. It is now the world’s largest producer, pumping out 12.7 million barrels per day as of November, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. By comparison, it was producing 5.6 million barrels per day at the end of 2010.

“If this had happened five years ago, I certainly think you have a very strong argument that oil prices could hit triple digits,” Patrick DeHann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday. “But we’ve added the capacity of 7.5 million barrels a day versus where we were a decade ago, so we’ve come a long way, and that’s perhaps given the White House new options to deal with the Middle East.”